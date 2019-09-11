Charles Arnett Joffrion
March 27, 1951 - September 6, 2019
Charles A. Joffrion, 68, passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2019, at his Grand Junction home.
Charles was an avid nature photographer and especially enjoyed hummingbirds. He spent weeks in Louisiana, at the banks of the Mississippi river photographing eagle's nest from egg to fledglings. He was even able to capture the extraordinary event of an eagle catching a huge fish and taking it back to feed the babies. Other interests were rock hounding and astronomy.
Charles leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Su Joffrion of Grand Junction, Colorado; daughter, Madelaine Joffrion of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother, John Joffrion of Granbury, TX, and his beloved beagle, Freddie.
Services are being planned at Rabenhorst Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019