Charles Anthony Bustos

September 21, 1947 - April 16, 2019

Charles "Chuck" Anthony Bustos was born September 21, 1947, in Denver, Colorado. He attended Denver schools, and had resided in Denver for many years. Chuck had been an IT Analyst with United Airlines for 30 years, as well as Oracle for ten years prior to his retirement.

He leaves his devoted wife of 38 years, Cynthia, of Clifton; son, Jason, of Denver; daughter, Lori, of Denver; sister, Linda of Denver; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, as well as many friends and associates.

Chuck loved his vegetable garden, painting, which he dearly enjoyed, and was an avid reader. He and Cindy moved to the Grand Valley to be close to family and attend and support Chuck's nephew, Max Noland, as he played baseball for the Palisade Bulldogs. Chuck was Max's most avid fan and supporter. He truly loved to attend his games, including the Bulldogs Basketball team. Chuck was very well known for his love of the Denver Broncos and his unique collection of Denver Bronco memorabilia, of which he was very proud.

Friends are invited to attend the Graveside Funeral Services Friday, April 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Palisade Municipal Cemetery, 3529 Front Street, Palisade, Colorado.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Palisade Funeral Home.

