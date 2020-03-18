Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward "Chuck" Childers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Edward Childers



May 22, 1930 - March 15, 2020



Grand Junction, Colorado resident, Charles E. "Chuck" Childers passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at La Villa Grande Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chuck was 89 years of age.



Graveside funeral services will be held to honor Chuck's life at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction with James Gall officiating.



Charles Edward Childers was born on May 22, 1930, to Edward Stanley and Helen Gertrude Anderson Childers in Casper, WY. He spent his childhood in Casper, WY. Chuck was proud to serve his country in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean War. He would often talk about being part of a flight crew and the good times he had with that crew.



On May 9, 1975, Chuck married Mildred L. (Skees) Swain in her sister Hazel Baker's back yard in Grand Junction, CO.



Chuck loved to drive trucks and had started three different trucking companies operating out of Grand Junction, CO.



Chuck enjoyed family dinners and get togethers, fishing, camping and gambling trips. He was an avid Denver Bronco fan. He loved to fly and at one time had his own plane.



Chuck is survived by son, Kevin Childers (Jeanie) of Aurora, CO; step-sons, Joseph S. Swain (Lucy) of Grand Junction; Chalmer S. Swain (Marge) of Delta, Colorado; step-daughter, Pat Wolfway of Denver, CO; sister, Eva Thompson of Highlands Ranch, CO; brother, Bill (Linda) Childers of Minden, NV; grandchildren, Kristina (Frank) Davis of Aurora, CO; JoLynn (Damian) Swain Baughman of Fruita, CO; Daniel (Amy) Swain of Colorado Springs, CO; Stephen C. Swain of Littleton, CO; Matthew Swain of Delta, CO; Amber L. Swain of Colorado Springs, CO; Richard (Kim) Blevins of Browns Park, CO; Sherri (Tony) Alcon of Grand Junction, CO, and Tom Blevins of Denver, CO; 19 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; wife, Mildred, and sister, Leoma Wicks.



The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Chuck's memory to HopeWest Hospice, P. O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



taylorfuneralservice.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 18, 2020



