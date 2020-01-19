Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Roy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Roy



October 8, 1946 - January 13, 2020



Charles Roy, 73, died January 13, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his family.



Born to Marguerite and Charles W. Roy in Avon, Connecticut, he graduated from Tufts University undergraduate and medical school in Boston. He made his way to Colorado to become a skier and to begin his practice as a urologist in Grand Junction in 1979. He and his wife, Cheri, raised a family of boys, two of whom now have families of their own. He became a hospice and palliative care doctor later in his career and ultimately took care of the Grand Junction community for over 35 years.



Charlie had a myriad of health problems beginning with metastatic mouth cancer in 1996. He overcame the disease and continued to ski, practice medicine, raise his family, enjoy food and wine, and meet his first two grandchildren, Luke and Lydia.



He loved going to the theater, collecting art, biking and relaxing in Cape Cod every summer, traveling abroad with his wife and sons, going to New York City, visiting wineries in Napa and Sonoma, and watching the Oscars. He is famous in his circle of friends for his large garden, which produces endless vegetables and piles of the best tomatoes on the western slope every year. He was a person who was open to new things and new experiences, and these traits made his life bigger and his family's life bigger.



In 2017 he had a successful lung transplant for another terminal diagnosis and was able to meet his third grandchild, Fiona, in the spring of 2019. Later in 2019, his mouth cancer returned and could not be cured. Charlie's will to live was a testament to his love of life, which helped him beat the odds time and time again.



Charlie is survived by his mother, Marguerite; brother, Ed and his wife, Pegi; sons, Adam and David; daughters-in-law, Sarah and Marianna; sister-in-law, Paula; grandchildren, Luke, Lydia, and Fiona, and his wife, Cheri, who devoted all of herself to taking care of him until he died. He is preceded in death by two sons, Luke and Christopher Roy, as well as his father, Charles Roy. He was a husband, father, brother, caretaker, mentor, friend, and lover of life, and will be missed dearly.



Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date.



Thank you to the staff of HopeWest Hospice who cared for him lovingly. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to HopeWest or the .



Charles Edward RoyOctober 8, 1946 - January 13, 2020Charles Roy, 73, died January 13, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his family.Born to Marguerite and Charles W. Roy in Avon, Connecticut, he graduated from Tufts University undergraduate and medical school in Boston. He made his way to Colorado to become a skier and to begin his practice as a urologist in Grand Junction in 1979. He and his wife, Cheri, raised a family of boys, two of whom now have families of their own. He became a hospice and palliative care doctor later in his career and ultimately took care of the Grand Junction community for over 35 years.Charlie had a myriad of health problems beginning with metastatic mouth cancer in 1996. He overcame the disease and continued to ski, practice medicine, raise his family, enjoy food and wine, and meet his first two grandchildren, Luke and Lydia.He loved going to the theater, collecting art, biking and relaxing in Cape Cod every summer, traveling abroad with his wife and sons, going to New York City, visiting wineries in Napa and Sonoma, and watching the Oscars. He is famous in his circle of friends for his large garden, which produces endless vegetables and piles of the best tomatoes on the western slope every year. He was a person who was open to new things and new experiences, and these traits made his life bigger and his family's life bigger.In 2017 he had a successful lung transplant for another terminal diagnosis and was able to meet his third grandchild, Fiona, in the spring of 2019. Later in 2019, his mouth cancer returned and could not be cured. Charlie's will to live was a testament to his love of life, which helped him beat the odds time and time again.Charlie is survived by his mother, Marguerite; brother, Ed and his wife, Pegi; sons, Adam and David; daughters-in-law, Sarah and Marianna; sister-in-law, Paula; grandchildren, Luke, Lydia, and Fiona, and his wife, Cheri, who devoted all of herself to taking care of him until he died. He is preceded in death by two sons, Luke and Christopher Roy, as well as his father, Charles Roy. He was a husband, father, brother, caretaker, mentor, friend, and lover of life, and will be missed dearly.Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 21 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date.Thank you to the staff of HopeWest Hospice who cared for him lovingly. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to HopeWest or the . Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations