Charles J. Becker
October 11, 1925 - October 14, 2019
Charles J. Becker of Clifton, Silt, and Boulder, husband extraordinaire, father of nine, grandfather, master builder, gardener, hunter, fisherman, friend, caregiver, man of constant letters, and conviction, ever grateful, always loving, sometimes singing, seldom dancing, part time prankster, full time seeker, would beat you in horse, in thumb wrestling, reveled in work, forgiving, principled, ever interested in you, knew how to build oatmeal cookies, substitute varnish for sewing and friendship for indifference, took his hugs and integrity into death with courage and grace.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; all of his children and approximately 30 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A springtime memorial is planned.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019