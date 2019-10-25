Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Lee Cannady. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Lee Cannady



January 30, 1949 - October 18, 2019



Charles Lee Cannady, 70, passed away October 18, 2019.



He was born January 30, 1949, in Butte, MT. He was adopted when he was seven days old by Gladys "Maxine" and Elbert "Kenny" Cannady (both deceased). Charles was born with many complications and was never expected to live past his teens. His parents never gave up hope; so, with love and many trips to hospitals and special schools across the country, Charles was able to beat the odds for more than 70 years. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, 20 years ago.



He is survived by cousins, Shirley Pate (Ronald) of Grand Junction; Linda Robinson of Rifle; Tim Cannady (Jean) of Justin, TX, and numerous uncles and cousins. Julie White has been his caregiver for the last 16 years, and when his mother died, became his legal guardian.



Charles loved all those whom he met in the community and he appreciated the kindness of others. Thank you to Eagle Ridge of the Grand Valley for your loving care and support.



Interment will be at Fort Logan, CO.



Charles Lee CannadyJanuary 30, 1949 - October 18, 2019Charles Lee Cannady, 70, passed away October 18, 2019.He was born January 30, 1949, in Butte, MT. He was adopted when he was seven days old by Gladys "Maxine" and Elbert "Kenny" Cannady (both deceased). Charles was born with many complications and was never expected to live past his teens. His parents never gave up hope; so, with love and many trips to hospitals and special schools across the country, Charles was able to beat the odds for more than 70 years. They moved to Grand Junction, CO, 20 years ago.He is survived by cousins, Shirley Pate (Ronald) of Grand Junction; Linda Robinson of Rifle; Tim Cannady (Jean) of Justin, TX, and numerous uncles and cousins. Julie White has been his caregiver for the last 16 years, and when his mother died, became his legal guardian.Charles loved all those whom he met in the community and he appreciated the kindness of others. Thank you to Eagle Ridge of the Grand Valley for your loving care and support.Interment will be at Fort Logan, CO. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close