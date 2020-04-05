Charles "Gage" Lorentz
August 31, 1994 - March 21, 2020
Our loving son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew, and friend entered eternal peace on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Gage was born and raised in Montrose, CO. He also called Fruita, CO, his home, and graduated from Fruita Monument High School in 2013.
Gage found pride and joy in his family, in standing true to being the best big brother in the world, his pups, and in his ability to bring peace in times of quarrel. He found his home away from home high in the mountains, where he enjoyed exploring with four wheelers and hunting with his dad. He loved rebuilding vehicles with his dad, playing video games through all hours of the night with his sister and just spending quality time with his family.
Gage was a hard-working, dedicated young man. He had a heart of gold and was the first one to help someone out, even if it was a stranger in need.
The never-ending love and compassion that our loved one had within his heart will forever surround family and friends until we are reunited again. Always and Forever. We love you.
Charles Gage Lorentz is survived by: dad, Travis Lorentz; mother, Kimberly Beck; sisters, Jayde Beck and Skylar Kerrigan; grandfather, Chuck Lorentz; grandmother, Daletha Basnett; grandfather, Jack Beck; uncle, Dale Lorentz; aunt, Lisa Ford, and many cousins.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family. No immediate services are planned.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020