Charles "Chuck" Messenger Harrington



October 5, 1936 - January 1, 2020



Charles "Chuck" Harrington, 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Cedaredge, CO, after an 18-month battle with colon cancer.



Chuck was born in St. Louis, MO to Frederick C. and Lenore Wehking Harrington. He enjoyed scouting and football and graduated from Normandy High School in 1954.



While attending University of Missouri in Columbia, he met the love of his life, Janet Lee Orwin. They married in 1958, and had four children. After graduating with a BS degree in Agriculture, he joined Stephens College in Columbia as resident Landscape Architect.



In 1966, he became Scoutmaster of a new Boy Scout Troop, 707, which began a 20 year scouting passion as a leader of 707, then Troop 194 in Steamboat Springs, CO (proudly, both of his sons became Eagle Scouts).



In 1977, he was appointed Camp Director of the historic (1913) Perry-Mansfield Theater and Dance Camp in Steamboat Springs which Stephens College had acquired. Chuck, Jan and Steve moved to Perry-Mansfield in 1979. He was an active member of Rotary Club and the United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, camping, rafting and cross-country skiing.



In 1991, Chuck and Jan bought the Grand Mesa Lodge on the Grand Mesa in Colorado which they operated Summer and Fall until 1997 when they bought a home in Cedaredge. His new passion became the Pioneer Town Museum where he volunteered for 22 seasons. They spent 25 winters in Wickenburg, AZ, where Chuck and Jan volunteered at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum and the Webb Performing Arts Center. He served on the Habitat for Humanity board and helped build 21 homes. Chuck and Jan shared their love of antiques and travel, making many trips to Europe, Mexico and Canada.



Chuck is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters, Beth and Jill; son, Steve (Virginia); grandchildren, Sam, Jeston and Isreal Jones, and Logan and Maya Harrington; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chip; brother, Robert, and sister, Judy.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SCVHS (Pioneer Town Museum), PO Box 906, Cedaredge, CO 81413; HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416, or Desert Caballeros Museum, 21 N. Frontier St., Wickenburg, AZ 85390.



A Celebration of Life will be held for Chuck on Sunday, January 19, 2 - 5:00 p.m., at Pioneer Town's Stolte Shed in Cedaredge.

