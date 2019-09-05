Charles Thaine Grimsley
April 28, 1944 - September 3, 2019
Charles Thaine Grimsley was born in Mexico, Missouri to Marshall and Evelyn Grimsley. He grew up in Grand Junction and went to Central High School. He joined the Navy in 1960, serving on the USS Hancock. In 1964 he married Cheryl Haller and had two sons, Brad and John. They later divorced. In 1983, Chuck met the love of his life, Sylvia, and her daughters, Michelle and Jammie.
Chuck was a talented master craftsman and ran the family business with dedication, making Grimsley's Upholstery one of the valley's oldest locally owned businesses. Chuck had a passion for racing dragsters and competed in desert motorcycle racing in the 70's and 80's. He was also a licensed pilot. Chuck loved the outdoors, trapshooting, boating, camping, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing. He never missed the Broncos, and played a mean game of Texas Hold 'Em. His favorite times were spent with family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years, Sylvia; sons, Brad (Chantel) Grimsley and John (Amanda) Grimsley both of Grand Junction, CO; step-daughters, Michelle (Brian) Cole of Springhill, FL, and Jammie (Brad) McCloud of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Casey, Marshall, Cass, Kyden, Keith, Kennan, and Gwen; great-granddaughter, Hallie; brother, Aggie (MaryAnn) Stephens; sister, Beatrice Grimsley and her daughters, Nikki and Jenny, and many other nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Memorial celebration will be held at Brown's Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, CO on September 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
For an extended obituary, please visit www.brownscremationservice.com/notices/Charles-Grimsley.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019