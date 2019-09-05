Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Thaine Grimsley. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Thaine Grimsley



April 28, 1944 - September 3, 2019



Charles Thaine Grimsley was born in Mexico, Missouri to Marshall and Evelyn Grimsley. He grew up in Grand Junction and went to Central High School. He joined the Navy in 1960, serving on the USS Hancock. In 1964 he married Cheryl Haller and had two sons, Brad and John. They later divorced. In 1983, Chuck met the love of his life, Sylvia, and her daughters, Michelle and Jammie.



Chuck was a talented master craftsman and ran the family business with dedication, making Grimsley's Upholstery one of the valley's oldest locally owned businesses. Chuck had a passion for racing dragsters and competed in desert motorcycle racing in the 70's and 80's. He was also a licensed pilot. Chuck loved the outdoors, trapshooting, boating, camping, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing. He never missed the Broncos, and played a mean game of Texas Hold 'Em. His favorite times were spent with family and friends.



Chuck is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years, Sylvia; sons, Brad (Chantel) Grimsley and John (Amanda) Grimsley both of Grand Junction, CO; step-daughters, Michelle (Brian) Cole of Springhill, FL, and Jammie (Brad) McCloud of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Casey, Marshall, Cass, Kyden, Keith, Kennan, and Gwen; great-granddaughter, Hallie; brother, Aggie (MaryAnn) Stephens; sister, Beatrice Grimsley and her daughters, Nikki and Jenny, and many other nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.



Memorial celebration will be held at Brown's Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, CO on September 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



For an extended obituary, please visit



Charles Thaine GrimsleyApril 28, 1944 - September 3, 2019Charles Thaine Grimsley was born in Mexico, Missouri to Marshall and Evelyn Grimsley. He grew up in Grand Junction and went to Central High School. He joined the Navy in 1960, serving on the USS Hancock. In 1964 he married Cheryl Haller and had two sons, Brad and John. They later divorced. In 1983, Chuck met the love of his life, Sylvia, and her daughters, Michelle and Jammie.Chuck was a talented master craftsman and ran the family business with dedication, making Grimsley's Upholstery one of the valley's oldest locally owned businesses. Chuck had a passion for racing dragsters and competed in desert motorcycle racing in the 70's and 80's. He was also a licensed pilot. Chuck loved the outdoors, trapshooting, boating, camping, 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing. He never missed the Broncos, and played a mean game of Texas Hold 'Em. His favorite times were spent with family and friends.Chuck is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years, Sylvia; sons, Brad (Chantel) Grimsley and John (Amanda) Grimsley both of Grand Junction, CO; step-daughters, Michelle (Brian) Cole of Springhill, FL, and Jammie (Brad) McCloud of Grand Junction, CO; grandchildren Casey, Marshall, Cass, Kyden, Keith, Kennan, and Gwen; great-granddaughter, Hallie; brother, Aggie (MaryAnn) Stephens; sister, Beatrice Grimsley and her daughters, Nikki and Jenny, and many other nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.Memorial celebration will be held at Brown's Funeral Service, 904 N. 7th Street in Grand Junction, CO on September 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with interment at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at a later date.For an extended obituary, please visit www.brownscremationservice.com/notices/Charles-Grimsley Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close