Charles Timothy Chavies, Jr.



March 3, 1948 - April 4, 2020



Charles Timothy Chavies, Jr. passed away April 4, 2020, at Grace Pointe Senior Care in Greeley, Colorado.



Tim was born March 3, 1948, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Charles and MaryLeah Chavies. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1966, and attended Colorado State College in Greeley. There he met and later married Miriam "Lei" Niheu.



Tim graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1970, with a degree in Business Administration Accounting. He was a Certified Public Accountant for the past 47 years. Tim worked for Hinze and Miller, Albert R. Miller, and later bought the firm.



Tim was one of the original members of the Greeley Luncheon Optimist Club and served in various leadership positions. He was also a member of the Northern Colorado Investment Club.



Very few people knew that Tim was a musician before he became a CPA. He went to college on an Academic Music Scholarship. He played the trumpet and was "first Chair" throughout his high school career. Tim was selected to the All State Band and All State Orchestra in 1965 and 1966. He shared his love of music with his boys by taking them to concerts and plays.



Tim was an avid football fan. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Buffalos. His most treasured moments were watching his sons play football and grandson, Caleb, play football, basketball, and baseball.



Tim is survived by his wife, Miriam "Lei" Chavies; sons, Mike (Jennifer), and Chad (Theresa); grandsons, Caleb and Anthony; mother, MaryLeah Chavies; brother, Bernard (Marsha) Chavies; sister, Charleah (Roy) Firestone; sisters-in-law, Ala Nizo, Pam (Larry) Kamakele, Moki Niheu, and Mili (Ken) Niheu; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is preceded in death by his father, Charles T. Chavies.



The family would like to thank the staff at Grace Pointe for the love and care that they gave Tim during his stay.



Memorial gifts may be made to the in Care of Adamson's Mortuary, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634



Memorial service to be held at a later date.



