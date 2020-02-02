Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Louise Korsmeyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Louise Korsmeyer



August 1, 1945 - January 26, 2020



Charlotte Louise Korsmeyer passed away peacefully in her sleep at HopeWest Care Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020, after a long battle with COPD, pulmonary hypertension and emphysema.



Charlotte (Heyman) was born in Denver, Colorado along with her twin brother, Charles Lee Heyman, on August 1, 1945 to Fred Charles Heyman and Erna Alma Edna (Werth) Heyman. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Denver, CO on September 2, 1945. She lived and worked in the Denver area with Charles and their older brother, Gerald Heyman. All three attended Denver Lutheran High School where she met her husband and love of her life, Gary Korsmeyer. They graduated on June 7, 1963. Gary and Char were married at Redeemer Lutheran Church on August 1, 1965.



Char is survived by her husband Gary, their two children and five grandchildren, Tammy (Korsmeyer) Ryan (Patrick) of Spring, TX; Daryl Korsmeyer (Tracy) of Lakewood, CO; Brittany Ryan of Englewood, CO; Heather Ryan of Houston, TX; Cody Korsmeyer of Laramie, WY; Riley Korsmeyer of Lakewood, CO, and Lacey Korsmeyer of Lakewood, CO.



Char and Gary have lived in Grand Junction since 2010 upon Gary's retirement. Char worked in the insurance field as a claim representative, but her true joy was being a home daycare provider, which she did for many years, as she loved kids.



Services will be held at Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, 840 North 11th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501, on Tuesday, February 4, at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LWML of Messiah or



A second celebration of life will be held at Concordia Lutheran Church, 13371 W. Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80228 on Saturday February 1, at 11:00 a.m.

