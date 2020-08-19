Cheryl Ann Jones



October 20, 1961 - July 18, 2020



Cheryl Ann Jones left this Earth Saturday, July 18, from a fatal auto accident at MM83 I-70.



Miss Cheryl was born to Tom and Donna Jones, while Tom was serving in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawaii. She grew up in Carbondale, CO, until she graduated Roaring Fork High School in 1980. Cheryl moved to Colorado Springs to begin her adult life, where she stayed until returning to Carbondale in 1995.



Cheryl took a job with the U.S. Postal Service and had been there up until the time of her passing, serving the Grand Valley.



I can't begin to remember all the adventures of Cheryl; she traveled to many places, and loved the ocean and all it's creatures, having a special fondness for dolphins. She had a love for dogs like no other. She enjoyed wind chimes, birds, and the Denver Broncos. Cheryl had a gift of stain glass and wood working, creating so many beautiful pieces of art that she gave to friends and family over the years. She made friends wherever she went, always willing to help anyone in need.



Cheryl is survived by her mother, Donna, and younger sister, Elaine.



The family is working on setting a time and place in mid October for friends and family to gather and remember Cheryl and her most excellent life on the earth. Anyone wishing to help, please contact Paul Luttrell at 970-319-3302.



In lieu of flowers, please bring your stories and memories to share.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store