Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Maitland. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

On June 11, 2019, after a year and a half of challenging medical concerns, Cheryl Ann Maitland, loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many, peacefully joined her parents, Don and Edith, in "God's House," at the age of 75. Cheryl will be remembered for her cheery personality and warm smile. She had a passion for people and was admired for her ability to put others at ease. Cheryl was lovingly known as Henrietta Harkle Farkle to her nieces and nephews and some unsuspecting nurses to whom she introduced herself. She cherished time spent with her family, especially every moment spent with her sister Mary. Cheryl attended Barnes Business College after graduating from Lakewood High School in 1963 and proudly worked for the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. and Denver. Following her retirement, Cheryl settled close to family in Grand Junction and many may remember her from Hobby Lobby where she enjoyed working with colleagues and customers in the fabric department. Throughout her life Cheryl made beautiful handmade items for her family and friends. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Mary Lu (Wayne) Guccini; nephew, Matt (Lisa) Guccini; nieces, Carrie (Lonny) Cordova and Laurie (Matt) Moorland; great-nephews, Christopher (Laura) Cordova, Jeremiah Cordova, and Gus Moorland; and great-niece, Rosemary Moorland. Cheryl's family would like to invite you to her visitation on June 19 from 6-8pm at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. Funeral and graveside service will follow in Lincoln, Nebraska. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who filled my sister's life with joy, laughter, and peace. You filled her heart with love.



On June 11, 2019, after a year and a half of challenging medical concerns, Cheryl Ann Maitland, loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend to many, peacefully joined her parents, Don and Edith, in "God's House," at the age of 75. Cheryl will be remembered for her cheery personality and warm smile. She had a passion for people and was admired for her ability to put others at ease. Cheryl was lovingly known as Henrietta Harkle Farkle to her nieces and nephews and some unsuspecting nurses to whom she introduced herself. She cherished time spent with her family, especially every moment spent with her sister Mary. Cheryl attended Barnes Business College after graduating from Lakewood High School in 1963 and proudly worked for the Federal Government in Washington, D.C. and Denver. Following her retirement, Cheryl settled close to family in Grand Junction and many may remember her from Hobby Lobby where she enjoyed working with colleagues and customers in the fabric department. Throughout her life Cheryl made beautiful handmade items for her family and friends. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Mary Lu (Wayne) Guccini; nephew, Matt (Lisa) Guccini; nieces, Carrie (Lonny) Cordova and Laurie (Matt) Moorland; great-nephews, Christopher (Laura) Cordova, Jeremiah Cordova, and Gus Moorland; and great-niece, Rosemary Moorland. Cheryl's family would like to invite you to her visitation on June 19 from 6-8pm at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. Funeral and graveside service will follow in Lincoln, Nebraska. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who filled my sister's life with joy, laughter, and peace. You filled her heart with love. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close