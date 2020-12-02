Chester Alfred Jones



June 17, 1924 - October 25, 2020



Chester Alfred Jones passed away on October 25, 2020, in Homosassa Springs, Florida, at the age of 96.



Chet was born on June 17, 1924, to Rosina Katherine and Alfred Chester Jones in Paterson, NJ. He attended Passaic, NJ, public schools. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served for a little over three years, of which two were in the South Pacific with the U.S. Marines as a Corpsman. He was involved in the campaigns on Guadalcanal, Saipan and Tinian. He was later called back to active duty in the Navy during the Korean War. After being honorable discharged from the Navy he was employed by Hewitt Robins Division of Litton Industries where he served as an Industrial Buyer, Purchasing Agent and Sales Manager. He retired from H.R. in 1986.



Chet married his bride, of 64 years, Audrey Caroline Jensen, on July 6,1947, and they had five children, Douglas, David, Daniel, Susan, and Dustyn. They had nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



He and Audrey moved from Clifton, NJ, to Grand Junction in 1990. Chet had been active in Boy Scouts since 1957 and he immediately became active in Western Colorado council, starting first as Charter Representative for Troop 345 sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Junction. Next as a Unit Commissioner, District Camping Committee, Assistant District Commissioner, and as Lodge Adviser for Mic-O-Say Lodge # 541 Order of the Arrow. Chet was a two-time recipient of the Warren Hall Award for outstanding adult leadership. He earned the Order of The Arrow Vigil Honor and the National Order of the Arrow Founders Award. Other volunteer activities included driver for the Foster Grandparent Program, serving on and later Chairing the Grand Junction Forth of July Parade Committee and taught the AARP 55 Alive Driving program. Volunteered over 13 years in VA Hospital with more than 3500 hours of service and about 6500 hours for Grand Junction Retired Senior Volunteer Program.



He was preceded in passing by wife, Audrey; sons, Daniel and Dustyn, and grandson, Caleb. He is survived by Douglas and Debra Jones, Grand Junction; David and Terese Jones, Lecanto, FL; Susan Buckland, Te Anau, NZ; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral service at Western Slope Veterans Cemetery is pending.



