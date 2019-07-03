Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Ortiz. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial service 11:00 AM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On June 27, 2019, Chris Ortiz, son, father, brother, uncle, and godfather, passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 63. Chris will always be remembered for the love he had for his family and friends. He will always be remembered and missed by each and every person that he knew or had met him. His children were his everything. His boys are as handsome and strong as him, and his girls are beautiful and have kind hearts like him. He was always so excited to hear from his children, and to see them was the highlight of his year. Chris tried his hand at the railroad on the track crew at a young age, then he worked at welding and manufacturing barrels with his father. When the barrel factory closed its doors, he went into construction. This is where he found what he like and mastered - drywall. He started his own Drywall company. Anyone that had seen his work would be amazed how fast and accurate he was and how creative. Chris enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was quite the adventurist and collector. He always had his eyes open for unique rocks and coins. Chris is survived by his mother, Patricia Ortiz; has two children from his first marriage to Neary Nellie Martinez: son, Chris Ortiz Jr, married to Rayleen and their three children (Santiago, Tatiana, and Josiah); and daughter, Angelica Marie, married to Anthony Hernandez and their three children (Izaiah, Jolene, and Jayden). Chris also has two children from his second marriage to Vicki Diann Gonseth: son, Adrian Javier, and daughter, Stephanie Christina. Chris married Jeanene Marie Harvey; no children from this marriage. He has one brother, Mario Ortiz; four sisters, Kathy Lujan (Gary), Terry Ortiz, Francis Gonseth (Mike), and Candy Ortiz; numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and a couple of godchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher; father, Gilbert; four brothers, Gilbert Jr, Rabon, Corey, and Adrian; and one sister, Gavina. Memorial services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Memorial contributions can be sent to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



