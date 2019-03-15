Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Shellabarger. View Sign

Christine Leroy Shellabarger

March 27, 1928 - March 11, 2019

Christine Leroy Shellabarger passed away on March 11, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 90.

Christine was born to Roy Willden and Georgia Ragsdale on March 27, 1928, in Bedrock, Colorado. She spent her childhood in the Paradox Valley. She later met the love of her life, Lester Shellabarger, and they were married on July 8, 1950 in Greeley. They shared 68 wonderful years together, living in Lakewood, Salida, and Casper, Wyoming before settling in Grand Junction in 1968. Christine was a homemaker and her focus was on raising and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing, embroidery, cooking and gardening.

Christine is survived by her husband, Lester; son, Stan (Esta) Shellabarger of Farmington, New Mexico; daughters, Paula (Lee) Krugerud of Wise River, Montana; Leslie (Dave) Walker of Fruita; Lorraine Cloninger of New Castle; Lynn (Randy) Lowder of Silver Star, Montana, and Lea (Steve) Rash of Grand Junction; 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Redlands Community Church with a committal service to follow at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Christine's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Redlands Community Church, 2327 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507.



