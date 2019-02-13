Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christobal Garcia. View Sign

Christobal J. Garcia

January 30, 1986 - February 2, 2019

Chris J. Garcia went to his heavenly home on February 2, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Grand Junction, CO. Chris was a generous and loving man with a sensitive spirit and a strong determined soul. He loved God and his family beyond measure. Even though he faced so much adversity in this life's journey, he was more concerned about others than himself. He would take time to make others smile and laugh, offer a helping hand, a hug, and a prayer.

Chris loved serving others and cooking. He worked in the restaurant industry since the age of 16. He was most recently employed at Banana's Fun Park where he enjoyed his job and his work family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond J. Garcia; grandparents, Raymond and Elizabeth Garcia, and grandfather, David E. McClure.

Chris is survived by his precious pups, Odie and Bailey; mother, Carla M. Peter; step-father, Phillip R. Peter; sister, Katie (Jason) Henson of Grand Junction, CO; Cambria Henson, and Korbin Henson; sister, Analisa (Bryce)

Services will be at Junction Community Church, 2867 Orchard Ave., Grand Junction, CO at 2:00 p.m. on February 16, 2019. Interment will be at a later date.

