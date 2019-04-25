Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clair Chermak. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory 682 1725 Rd Delta , CO 81416 (970)-874-9988 Send Flowers Obituary

Clair F. Chermak

August 23, 1925 - April 17, 2019

Hotchkiss resident, Clair F. Chermak, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 93 years old.

Upon Clair's request, no services will be held.

Clair Francis Chermak was born August 23, 1925 to Dominic and Clara (Maine) Chermak in Paonia, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Paonia, graduating from Paonia High School with the Class of 1943.

On May 22, 1946 Clair married the love of his life, Mary Jo Pecharich, in Paonia, Colorado. After they married they moved to California where Clair worked in the orange groves, but moved home to Colorado because they missed it. To this union five children were born. The couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary before Mary Jo passed away in October 2017.

Clair was a rancher, a builder, and in his early years, a lumberjack. He enjoyed cows, sheep, and ranching. Growing up he fondly remembered riding horses, playing football and basketball, and boxing.

Clair is survived by children: son, Rick (Cristen) Chermak of Hotchkiss, CO; daughters, Trish (Paul) Schmucker of Hotchkiss, CO; Linda (Keith) Glaxner of Hotchkiss, CO, and Janie (Bob Patrick) Chermak of Albuquerque, NM; son-in-law, Arthur Howell of Pocatello, ID; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Clair was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo Chermak; brothers, Ed and George; daughter, Betty Jo Howell, and granddaughter, Mary Therese Chermak.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Clair's memory to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at



Clair F. ChermakAugust 23, 1925 - April 17, 2019Hotchkiss resident, Clair F. Chermak, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 93 years old.Upon Clair's request, no services will be held.Clair Francis Chermak was born August 23, 1925 to Dominic and Clara (Maine) Chermak in Paonia, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Paonia, graduating from Paonia High School with the Class of 1943.On May 22, 1946 Clair married the love of his life, Mary Jo Pecharich, in Paonia, Colorado. After they married they moved to California where Clair worked in the orange groves, but moved home to Colorado because they missed it. To this union five children were born. The couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary before Mary Jo passed away in October 2017.Clair was a rancher, a builder, and in his early years, a lumberjack. He enjoyed cows, sheep, and ranching. Growing up he fondly remembered riding horses, playing football and basketball, and boxing.Clair is survived by children: son, Rick (Cristen) Chermak of Hotchkiss, CO; daughters, Trish (Paul) Schmucker of Hotchkiss, CO; Linda (Keith) Glaxner of Hotchkiss, CO, and Janie (Bob Patrick) Chermak of Albuquerque, NM; son-in-law, Arthur Howell of Pocatello, ID; eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Clair was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jo Chermak; brothers, Ed and George; daughter, Betty Jo Howell, and granddaughter, Mary Therese Chermak.The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Clair's memory to HopeWest Hospice, P.O. Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close