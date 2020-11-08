Clarence Edwin HessNovember 26, 1940 - November 2, 2020Clarence Edwin Hess, resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at 8:55 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Colorado Veterans Community Living Center in Rifle, Colorado.Clarence was born on November 26, 1940, the son of Forrest Alvin and Wilma Pryor Hess in Linn County, MO. He went to school at Laredo High School in Laredo, MO. He graduated in the class of 1959.On December 19, 1963 he was united in marriage to Sharon Rose Shepard in Laredo, MO. To this union two sons were born, Mark Edwin Hess and Gregory Dale Hess. Clarence worked in construction for several years. He then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado and continued to work the construction field. He also worked at Honnen Equipment Co. in Grand Junction, Colorado before he retired.Clarence was a veteran and served in the US Army as a Military Police from 1960 to 1966. He enjoyed visiting and spending time with his friends, and also loved to dance. He taught dance lessons. Another love that Clarence had was his Harley motorcycle. He always said he loved riding his Harley up in the mountains.Clarence is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Marie Hess; brother, Forrest Alvin Hess Jr., and sister, Sharon Marie Wheeler.He is survived by sons, Mark Edwin (Christie) Hess of Aurora, Colorado,and Gregory Dale Hess of Florida; sister, Martha Jane (Ronald) Funk of Kirksville, MO; aunts and uncle, Lois Gillespie and Shirley and George Hess of Chillicothe, MO; grandson, Steven Edwin Hess of Aurora, Colorado; special friend, Julie Wilson, and daughter, Shayleen Ward, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and many cousins.Arrangements are pending.