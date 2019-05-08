Clarence Risley
October 7, 1931 - March 31, 2019
Bob was a man who loved life and enjoyed it to the fullest. He loved this country and was proud to have served in the US Air Force. Bob was a licensed pilot and flew his single engine Bonanza across the US and Canada and volunteered as a member of the Civil Air Patrol for rescue missions across Colorado. Dancing (the Jitterbug and Polka were his two favorites), fishing, and hunting were more of life's pleasures. Traveling, whether by RV, plane, ship, motorcycle or auto, he visited most of the US and traveled to Germany and France. A love of classic and collectible cars would find him entering his autos into car shows and visiting with other collectors.
When he first moved to Grand Valley, CO (now called Parachute) he raised and trained his horses and was a volunteer Sheriff Deputy. Bob owned an excavating company and was an entrepreneur inventing and patenting accessories for motorcycles.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Cassie, and sister, Nora.
Services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Monday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 8, 2019