Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Clayton D. Tipping

June 20, 1939 - April 18, 2019

Clayton D. Tipping, 79, of Grand Junction, CO passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.

Clayton was born in Grand Junction, CO, June 20, 1939, to Mary Ella and Cletus (Farmer) Tipping. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957.

After graduation, he married Pauline Jones and subsequently was blessed with three sons and two daughters. During his early married life, he attended Mesa College and the University of Denver, where he graduated with a Bachelors in Accounting. He worked full time as a CPA and later as an Insurance Adjuster while attending evening classes at the University of San Francisco Law School. Upon graduation, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in Law, he returned with his family to Grand Junction. He worked part time for the District Attorney's Office as well as building his private law practice. In addition, he taught Business Law for a few year at Mesa College.

In June 1989, he married Linda Timm Pickard. They shared his remaining 30 years with great love and adoration for their newly blended family. Endless memories were made with family dinners and gatherings, special holiday celebrations and many travels together. As the family grew, Clayton embraced every new member as a blessing. He absolutely loved ALL of his children and grandchildren. Family was the meaning of life to Clayton and it was his ultimate and everlasting joy. His heart was big and wide and always seemed to have more room as years passed. He loved all the gatherings, celebrations, cribbage games, and going on special fishing trips to the Queen Charlotte Islands with his brother, Ronald. Clayton and Ronald shared a very special and strong brotherly bond which became more evident as time passed.

Clayton was always very involved with his children by educating, taking them on camping trips every chance they could get, skiing, playing board games, as well as taking vacations. Clayton loved to sing and listen to music. He also loved to share his love of music with anyone who would listen. He often sang to his grandchildren, who all enjoyed it. In his later years, Clayton enjoyed landscaping his yard and gardening. He had an enormous, vibrant garden where he shared his bounty with family, friends and neighbors. He often said he should have been a farmer, because that was where he was the happiest. He took such pride with growing from seed to beauty and bounty. This was where he picked up his well-known bib-overall fashion attire.

Nineteen months ago, Clayton fell ill. He faced his cancer diagnosis with dignity, grace, strength and courage. Through every step, every set-back, he remained positive. He never became angry or felt he was dealt an unfair hand. Although he was saddened that his life would be cut short and he would miss watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, he took every opportunity to ensure that all those he loved knew what they meant to him. He was known to the family as their big, crusty marshmallow! He was blunt, straightforward, and very matter of fact, but his heart was enormous and soft and he would take any opportunity to teach life lessons and offer wisdom and experience to help better or improve someone or a situation. Somehow, no matter how it was sliced, he was always right in some way. His contagious laugh, unforgettable smile and amazing eyebrow raises were present and part of him all the way to the end. He is desperately missed and forever loved.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; brothers, Ronald (Marie) Tipping and Nicholas Mark (Linda) Hudson; sister, Sue Hudson Curry; children, Denise (David) Amrie, Todd Tipping, Suzanne (John) Kester, and Craig (Shelley) Tipping; step-children, Tonia (Larry) Yeager, Amy (Grant) Thompson, Laura Pickard (Robert) Schaffer; 17 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gary (Susan) Timm; sister-in-law, Patti (Paul) Fischer; uncle, Darrel Edwards; aunt, Ruth MacPherson; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his infant son, Thomas Kent; step-daughter, Cathleen; parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Private family graveside service will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made in Clayton's name to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



