Clinton James "Jimmy" Kitson



December 16, 1954 - March 14, 2020



Clinton J. "Jim" Kitson went to his heavenly home on March 14, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a lengthy illness. He was 65 years old.



He was the oldest of three sons born to Clinton L. and Rosemary (Massey) Kitson on December 16, 1954, in Grand Junction. Jim was born with spina bifida and endured many health challenges but they never kept him from enjoying life. He spent his childhood in Mesa and Collbran, Colorado, prior to the family moving to Fruita. Jim graduated from Fruita Monument High School, attended gun smithing school in Denver, then returned to the western slope where he worked at Surplus City for a short time. He then pursued a career in the oil field after which he retired and helped his parents run the family ranch.



Jim had a love for animals and enjoyed time spent with family, collecting comic books, going to the movies, raising horses and exotic chickens, his dog, Silver, and participating in cowboy re-enactments at various locations on the western slope. His action shoot name was "Unaweep Jim".



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Rosemary Kitson. Survivors include brother, Dwayne (Dawn) Kitson of Fruita; niece, Amber Amsbury of Grand Junction; great-nephews, Lee and James Amsbury; brother, Roger, and numerous relatives and friends, who will miss Jim's kind and gentle spirit.



A celebration of life service will be held at Victory Life Church, 2066 Hwy. 6 & 50, Fruita, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15. A potluck will follow at Stillwater Cowboy Church, 968 19 Road, Fruita.



Memorial contributions to any Wells Fargo branch, please note 'Estate of Clinton J. Kitson'.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store