Concepcion Zambrano
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Concepcion Zambrano.
December 31, 1931 - March 21, 2009
In loving memory of
Connie Zambrano
Death changes everything.
Time changes nothing...
I still miss the sound of your voice,
The wisdom in your advice,
The stories of your life
And just being in your presence.
So, no. Time changes nothing.
I miss you as much today
As I did the day you died. Unknown
I love you mom, I miss you every day.
Love,Your daughter, Ruth
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019