Connie F. Finley
1927 - 2020
Connie F. Finley

July 17, 1927 - November 8, 2020

Connie F. Finley was born July 17, 1927, and died November 8, 2020.

She was born to Senon and Senaida Maestas in La Jara, CO. She married Edgar Russell Finley on July 17, 1946, in Pueblo, CO.

Connie lived a very extraordinary 93 years. She was a member of Royal Neighbors for 35 years. She worked at the Palisade Nursing Home, Bill's AG Grocery, and the Palisade Green House, and helped run a fruit stand for many years.

Connie loved to crochet, making numerous afghans and doilies. She enjoyed reading, watching Jeopardy, and keeping up with the news. She took pride in hard work and honesty.

Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Russell; daughter, Sylvia Back, and son, Jim. She is survived by sons, John and Ed, both of Grand Junction, CO; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Mesa Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2020.
