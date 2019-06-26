Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Lee Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Lee Russell, 63, passed away on May 5th, 2019 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center of Grand Junction, Co. If you happened to come by her home on any given Sunday, you would find her hair in curlers, a glass of iced tea next to her, and a puzzle at her hands. Her work ethic was one to admire. Even after she had been gone from serving tables for some years, she would still run in to her "regular customers" and they would talk like no time had passed. In her final few years, she came to love and care for the residents, and their families, at the assisted living facility where she had worked. Connie is survived by her three children, Jay Donahue of Cokeville, WY, Valarie Rendon of Montrose, Co and Darby Russell of Grand Junction, Co; eight grandchildren; two sisters, Karyn Wolfe of Colorado and Vicki Payson of Albuquerque, NM. A birthday celebration and memorial will be held at Clifton Christian Church on July 8, 2019, at 2pm.



