Connie MarquezDecember 18, 1941 - August 5, 2020Connie Marquez, 78, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her children, after a brief unexpected illness.Connie was born to Elmer and Tillie Trujillo in Caldwell, ID, one of five children. She graduated from Nampa High School in 1959, an iconic time in our history where she comfortably fit the soda fountain culture and fit as comfortably in the evening dress. It was during high school where she was approached by a talent scout for a possible career in modeling, which she quickly dismissed as not fitting for her quiet and reserved manner. Shortly after graduation, she had an important decision to make and chose to marry Bernie Marquez and moved to Colorado where her family was raised.Connie was a loving homemaker while maintaining different positions with the school district, the larger department stores, a stint in flooring sales and eventually settled in as the church secretary of Sacred Heart Church, which she loved and cherished. Through all the different positions, she was able to maintain a warm and loving environment for her husband and children, even as Bernie was often working out of town.Connie is survived by sons, Armand Marquez of Denver, CO, and Eric (Jenny) Marquez of Grand Junction, CO, and daughter, Doreen (Tom) Matelski of Fruita, CO. She had nine grandchildren, Domonique (Thomas) Cunningham of South Dakota; Courtney and Erynn Marquez of Kansas; Gabrielle and Emily Marquez, Stephanie Stafford, and Jack Stegeman, all of the Grand Valley; Ashley Matelski of South Dakota, and Richard Matelski of Louisiana; great-grandchildren, Hunter Lahue of Colorado and Jillian Stafford of Fruita; brother, Vernon (Gayla) Trujillo of Arizona, and Betty (Gary) Clayman of Fruita, CO.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie, and brothers, Elmer Jr., and Richard.A graveside service is being planned for Saturday, October 17, 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita. This is a special time set aside to honor and celebrate the amazing life of wife, mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, Connie Marquez.