Connie Zambrano
December 31, 1931 - March 21, 2009
The angles led you safely
home.
But you left some things
behind.
Treasured gifts beyond
compare,
Those of a special kind.
You left behind your gift
of love,
You gave so faithfully.
You left behind the ones
you loved,
Many cherished memories.
And from early dawn to setting sun,
Each day my whole life through,
My heart will hold a special place for memories of you.
Happy birthday mom
Love and miss you every day
Your daughter,
Ruth
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019