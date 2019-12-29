Connie Zambrano

Connie Zambrano

December 31, 1931 - March 21, 2009

The angles led you safely

home.

But you left some things

behind.

Treasured gifts beyond

compare,

Those of a special kind.

You left behind your gift

of love,

You gave so faithfully.

You left behind the ones

you loved,

Many cherished memories.

And from early dawn to setting sun,

Each day my whole life through,

My heart will hold a special place for memories of you.

Happy birthday mom

Love and miss you every day

Your daughter,

Ruth
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
