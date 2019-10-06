Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance M. Kelsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Constance M. Kelsey



September 19, 1935 - October 1, 2019



Constance "Connie" Kelsey, 84, passed away October 1, 2019.



Connie was born in Santa Maria, CA, to John and Mary Freitas Bianchi, on September 19, 1935. She attended school in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, CA, graduating from Santa Barbara Catholic High School. She received a BA from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1957, and worked as a medical technologist at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles.



Connie married Bob Kelsey on December 27, 1956, in Santa Barbara. Connie and Bob moved to Grand Junction in 1962. Connie raised her family of five children, and worked for Mesa County Department of Human Services. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, volunteered at Catholic Outreach Day Center, and was the first president of the Saint Elijah Discalced Carmelite group in Grand Junction.



Connie is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Megan (Jeff) DeLoe, and Mary Kelsey; sons, John (Marissa) Kelsey, Tom Kelsey (Erica Vaughn), and Paul (Sigrid) Kelsey; grandchildren, Adrienne DeLoe (Ryan Lubitz), Sara DeLoe Lightning (Cliff), Lynnette Luck Frisbie (Brent), Naomi and Andrew Kelsey, and Clare and Paul Robert Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Jenaveve and Curee Frisbie, and brothers, Jack (Marguerite) Bianchi and Paul (Wendy) Bianchi.



Mass will be recited at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Saturday, October 12, at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Outreach Day Center.

