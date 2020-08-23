Cordilia "Cordy" Cisneros



January 10, 1935 - June 20, 2020



Cordilia "Cordy" Cisneros went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her family where she lived in Martell, Nebraska.



Cordy was born January 10, 1935, to Jose and Manulita Cisneros in Questa, New Mexico. She was an Assemblies of God Church member. When she lived in Grand Junction, CO, she regularly attended Faith Heights Church. She was a caregiver and housekeeper for many years. Her life centered around God, her children and family. She enjoyed going to church, studying her Bible and daily devotionals, visiting with friends and family, and playing dominoes.



She is survived by sister, Alice (Quentin) Peters of Grand Junction, CO; children, Catherine (Bruce) Benoist of Lincoln, NE; George (Lynne) Gonzales of Martell, NE; Andy Gonzales, and Patty Lynn (Nester) Solis of Longwood, FL; Thelma (Steve) McElhiney, Gary Gonzales, and Paul Gonzales of Grand Junction, CO, and many grandchildren.



Cordy is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Manulita Cisneros; brothers, Benito "Ben" and Juan "Johnny" Cisneros; sister, Francis Aldava, and son, Ricky Gonzales.



Services to celebrate Cordy's life was held in Lincoln, Nebraska. There will be an additional celebration of life memorial - open house gathering - September 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at the home of Alice and Quentin Peters.



