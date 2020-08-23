1/1
Cordilia "Cordy" Cisneros
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cordilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cordilia "Cordy" Cisneros

January 10, 1935 - June 20, 2020

Cordilia "Cordy" Cisneros went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was surrounded by her family where she lived in Martell, Nebraska.

Cordy was born January 10, 1935, to Jose and Manulita Cisneros in Questa, New Mexico. She was an Assemblies of God Church member. When she lived in Grand Junction, CO, she regularly attended Faith Heights Church. She was a caregiver and housekeeper for many years. Her life centered around God, her children and family. She enjoyed going to church, studying her Bible and daily devotionals, visiting with friends and family, and playing dominoes.

She is survived by sister, Alice (Quentin) Peters of Grand Junction, CO; children, Catherine (Bruce) Benoist of Lincoln, NE; George (Lynne) Gonzales of Martell, NE; Andy Gonzales, and Patty Lynn (Nester) Solis of Longwood, FL; Thelma (Steve) McElhiney, Gary Gonzales, and Paul Gonzales of Grand Junction, CO, and many grandchildren.

Cordy is preceded in death by parents, Jose and Manulita Cisneros; brothers, Benito "Ben" and Juan "Johnny" Cisneros; sister, Francis Aldava, and son, Ricky Gonzales.

Services to celebrate Cordy's life was held in Lincoln, Nebraska. There will be an additional celebration of life memorial - open house gathering - September 8, 2020, at 4:00 p.m., at the home of Alice and Quentin Peters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved