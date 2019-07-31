Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Crystal Mae Slabik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Crystal Mae Slabik



January 13, 1929 - July 29, 2019



Crystal Mae Slabik, 90, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 29, 2019.



She was born in Delamere, ND, on January 13, 1929, to Archibald Jon and Helen Ophelia (Jacobson) Lawson.



Crystal married Frank Goolsbey on June 6, 1949, in Delamere, ND. He passed away August 1998. She married Wally Slabik in December, 2001 in Minot, ND. Wally passed away December, 2003.



She spent her childhood in Delamere, ND, graduating from Milnor High School. She also resided in Minot and Tioga, ND. The last seven years were spent in Grand Junction and Fruita, CO.



Crystal obtained her teaching certificate and nurse's aide in Valley City, ND. She was a teacher, nurse's aide, owner/operator of the local Tioga Drive-in, elder home care and infant home care, and custodial work at Tioga Lutheran Church. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church.



Camping, fishing, hunting, family outings, and sports were among her interests. She was an awesome cook/baker/seamstress. Traveling to the West Coast, Alaska, and Arizona was an enjoyment for her.



She is survived by her sons, Larry Goolsbey of Tioga, ND, and Arlen Jon Goolsbey of Denver, CO; daughters, Janell McKechnie of Williston, ND; Kristi Hatter (Perry) of Sidney, MT; Luanne Goolsbey (Pat Malore) of Eagle RV, AK, and Lori Kittleson of Bottineau, ND; grandchildren, David Lee, Bill Goolsbey, Stephany Kittleson, Dustin Kittleson, and JoAnn Hovers; 11 great-grandchildren; and her companion, Dolly.



A memorial service was held at The Fountains Assisted Living Center in Grand Junction. Burial will take place at Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan, ND.



Donations can be made to Messiah Lutheran Church and School.



