Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538

Cynthia Ann Rainey



May 31, 1955 - September 28, 2019



Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Rainey, of Mesa, passed away on September 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center.



Cindy was born on May 31, 1955, in Amherst, Ohio, to Richard and Violet (Bozicevich) Beam. She spent her childhood in Amherst, and later graduated from Marion L. Steele High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Robert Von Rainey, on December 31, 1976 at St. Pete's United Church of Christ in Amherst. Before moving to Colorado in 1978, Cindy worked at Our Lady of the Wayside in Amherst. Once here she began working at the Grand Junction Regional Center, where she became a Tech 3 Supervisor. Her passion was working for and helping the people with disabilities that were in her care, and she retired from the Regional Center after 25 years of doing what she loved.



It's hard to put into words how wonderful Cindy was. She was loving, kind, generous, a hard worker, and amazingly stubborn. Even greater than her passion for her work was the love for her family and little animals. Cindy also loved sewing, her blue jeans, and dancing to old rock n' roll.



Cindy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Robert Rainey; daughters, Morgan Rainey, and Amber (Christian) Feller; son, Shawn Rainey; grandchildren, Dalley, Bradford, Rawley, Brooke, Cassidy, Sierra, and Grace; her mother, Violet Beam of Lorain, Ohio; brother, Douglas (Debbie) Beam of Amherst, Ohio, and their sons, Brett and Danny Beam; sisters, Denise Beam of Lorain, and Brenda (Gary) Owens of Amherst, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Beam, and brother, Bruce Beam.



A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Martin Mortuary in Grand Junction.



Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Grand Junction Regional Center, 2800 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO 81501, or to the group home of your choice.



