Cynthia Baiardi
August 31, 1953 - September 14, 2018
A memorial service for Cynthia "Cindy" Baiardi will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Grand Junction Municipal Cemetery on Orchard Mesa.
Cindy, 65, a Realtor and long-time resident of Midland, MI, died on September 14, 2018, following a short illness.
Cindy was born August 31, 1953, in Grand Junction, CO, to Sherwood and Patricia Snyder.She attended Grand Junction High School, Western State College in Gunnison, CO, and Beauty and Barber Schools in Denver, CO.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Brooke Baiardi and their children, Christian and Evelyn, all of Midland, MI; sisters, Susan Ricks of Queen Creek, AZ, and Kathryn Gonzales of Grand Junction, and many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who will miss her smiling face and unlimited love.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 31, 2019