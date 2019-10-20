Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. Joan Lewis-Fisher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

D. Joan Lewis-Fisher



September 21, 1936 - October 5, 2019



Our hearts were shattered as our precious mom and grandmother, Joan Lewis Fisher, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019, with her three children, other loved ones and her faithful canine companion, Sophie, by her bedside.



Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on September 21, 1936, Joan spent her younger years traveling with her family and living in over ten states and several different countries. She attended high school and graduated from Centennial High in Pueblo in 1954. Joan married Jerry in 1958; they were later divorced. Later in her life she returned to Colorado to be close to her parents. She was an avid golfer, spending many days out with the girls at Tiara Rado and Lincoln Park courses.



Joan and her twin sister, Jean, started a successful stained glass business here in Grand Junction in 1979. After the passing of her parents in 2010, Joan's health declined and she relocated to San Diego to live under the watchful care of her oldest daughter, Jerre, and son-in-law, Charlie.



She was a woman of many talents and her feisty, spunk will be remembered by all that knew her. Over her 83 years, she was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and a friend to many. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Alma Lewis, and her grandson, Benjamin Christ. She is survived by daughters, Jerre Walker (Charlie) of Escondido, CA, and Carolyn Thomas (Jack) of Grand Junction, CO; son, Edward Fisher of San Diego, CA; sisters, Jean Lewis Temple, and Marica Lewis Barclay; grandchildren, Brek, Weston, Carly, Rori, and Shanyn, and five great-grandchildren.



The family is planning an interment in Spring 2020. Joan will be laid to rest at Crowne Pointe Cemetery alongside her grandson.



Memorial contributions in Joan's memory can be made to Graceland Animal Rescue, Grand Junction, CO; Helen Woodward Animal Center, Rancho Santa Fe, CA or Labradors & Friends, San Diego, CA.

