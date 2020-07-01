Dale D. Tyler
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale D. Tyler

February 5, 1938 - June 27, 2020

Dale D. Tyler, 82, born in Montrose, CO, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Melbourne, FL.

He was a retired Vice President with Johnson Controls World Services and a USAF Veteran. Dale was a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where he was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class.

He is survived by sons, Matt (Karen), and Vince (Susan) Tyler; daughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; step-daughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron (Brenda) Calloway, and special close friend, Janie (Marc) McDermott. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Tyler.

Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his name to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904. www.brownliemaxwell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved