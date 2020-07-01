Dale D. Tyler
February 5, 1938 - June 27, 2020
Dale D. Tyler, 82, born in Montrose, CO, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Melbourne, FL.
He was a retired Vice President with Johnson Controls World Services and a USAF Veteran. Dale was a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where he was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class.
He is survived by sons, Matt (Karen), and Vince (Susan) Tyler; daughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; step-daughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron (Brenda) Calloway, and special close friend, Janie (Marc) McDermott. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Tyler.
Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his name to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904. www.brownliemaxwell.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.