Dale D. Tyler
1938 - 2020
February 5, 1938 - June 27, 2020

Dale D. Tyler, 82, born in Montrose, CO, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Melbourne, FL.

He was a retired Vice President with Johnson Controls World Services and a USAF Veteran. Dale was a member of First Baptist Church of Melbourne where he was very active in Salt & Light Sunday School Class.

He is survived by sons, Matt (Karen), and Vince (Susan) Tyler; daughter, Daelyn (Dale) Dillahunty; step-daughter, Melissa (Curtis) Meador; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ron (Brenda) Calloway, and special close friend, Janie (Marc) McDermott. Dale was predeceased by his wife, Carolyn Tyler.

Service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Melbourne.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations in his name to WCIF (Where Christ Is First) Radio Station, c/o First Baptist Church of Melbourne, 3301 Dairy Road, Melbourne, FL 32904. www.brownliemaxwell.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Melbourne
JUL
2
Service
03:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Melbourne
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 30, 2020
I worked at Johnson Controls with Dale and he was a outstanding leader and a nice person. I have good memories of him and his leadership. My sympathy to his family- please know he was admired, liked and respected.
Susan Thibodeaux
Coworker
June 30, 2020
When we moved to Spanish Cove 10 years ago, Dale and Carolyn were the first to welcome us. When they said "come by and visit" you knew they meant it. We hated to lose them as neighbors. Such a lovely couple. Our condolences and prayers to the family.
Sharon and Gerald Martin
