Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale McClanahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dale Bruce McClanahan

December 5, 1959 - April 19, 2019

River runner and musician, Dale was a hard-working gentle man and we grieve his death. He was born in Durango to Butch and Jean McClanahan (Potter). He was raised in Ignacio, CO, with his siblings, Judy, Cindy and Greg. The family worked together at their grocery store and meat locker.

Dale had his own auto body shop in Durango where he raised his son, Jordan, and his step-son, Nolan. Dale perfected his craft, specializing in frame straightening and river running with his boys.

In 2002, he met Dulce, the love of his life and relocated to Palisade, CO. In his late 40's he certified in solar energy. In recent years he worked as a handyman where his eye for perfection garnered him appreciative clients.

Dale used his many talents for others, specifically securing irrigation water for his neighborhood. He taught guitar to his friends and family and shared the mysteries of the sacred rivers of the West with his wife.

He is gone in body but the love he wove around us remains forever. He leaves behind his wife, Dulce Bell-Bulley; his mother, Jean; son, Jordan (Angie); granddaughter, Marybelle; his siblings, and step-son, Nolan.

Memorial service Sunday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Riverbend Park, Palisade. Bring your own chair.

Donations to HopeWest Hospice or a river protection society of your choice.

Dale Bruce McClanahanDecember 5, 1959 - April 19, 2019River runner and musician, Dale was a hard-working gentle man and we grieve his death. He was born in Durango to Butch and Jean McClanahan (Potter). He was raised in Ignacio, CO, with his siblings, Judy, Cindy and Greg. The family worked together at their grocery store and meat locker.Dale had his own auto body shop in Durango where he raised his son, Jordan, and his step-son, Nolan. Dale perfected his craft, specializing in frame straightening and river running with his boys.In 2002, he met Dulce, the love of his life and relocated to Palisade, CO. In his late 40's he certified in solar energy. In recent years he worked as a handyman where his eye for perfection garnered him appreciative clients.Dale used his many talents for others, specifically securing irrigation water for his neighborhood. He taught guitar to his friends and family and shared the mysteries of the sacred rivers of the West with his wife.He is gone in body but the love he wove around us remains forever. He leaves behind his wife, Dulce Bell-Bulley; his mother, Jean; son, Jordan (Angie); granddaughter, Marybelle; his siblings, and step-son, Nolan.Memorial service Sunday, April 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Riverbend Park, Palisade. Bring your own chair.Donations to HopeWest Hospice or a river protection society of your choice. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close