Dale Thomas MageeApril 1, 1961 - November 3, 2020Dale walked into Heaven on a beautiful Colorado morning.The son of Thomas and Rose Magee, of Clifton, he graduated from Grand Valley High in 1979. Dale went straight to work for the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad as a heavy equipment operator, retiring 29 years later.Dale married Dawn Rowe on April 19, 1997, and resided in Parachute, where they raised two wonderful young men, Tanner and Garett, who attend Colorado State University. He was a very proud father who enjoyed watching his boys play basketball.Dale loved the outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, camping and 4-wheeling. He touched many hearts over the years as he learned to live with Multiple Sclerosis, a disease that did not defeat him.Dale leaves behind wife, Dawn; sons, Tanner and Garett; sister, Diane (John); brother, Dan (Krystal); mother-in-law, Pat Rowe; brother-in-law, Dave Rowe; six nieces; three nephews; one great-niece, and three great-nephews.A celebration of life will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions may be sent to Alpine Bank.