Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450

Danice Hazelhurst, 82, passed peacefully surrounded by her family June 4, 2019 in Grand Junction, CO. Danice was born January 11, 1937 in Denver, Colorado, to Dan and Betty Stills. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Hazelhurst, August 27, 1955. They lived in Denver where they raised three sons, Jeff, Jack "Jick" and Jimmy. In the late 1970's they moved to Grand Junction where they were part of a successful landscape business, which moved them to Battlement Mesa in the early 1980's. During their years in Battlement Mesa they became very involved in rebuilding the community after the crash of the oil shale boom. Danice was president of the Battlement Mesa Chamber. She brought to town events such as downhill mountain bike races, the Blue Dot Car Shows, the annual Christmas Craft Fair, and the 4th of July Fireworks show. Danice and Jack were pivotal members of Duck's Unlimited for many, many years. Danice was a great fan of the Denver Broncos and any sport played by her kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren. Retirement brought them back to Grand Junction in 2004 where they enjoyed spending time watching their grandchildren play sports. She was always willing to put together a wonderful meal while surrounded by family and friends. Danice truly loved entertaining and cooking for everyone and anyone. Danice is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty; her brother, Danny; and her son, Jick Hazelhurst. She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hazelhurst; her sons, Jeff (Debbie) Hazelhurst and Jimmy (Lyn) Hazelhurst of Grand Junction; her daughter-in-law, Jan Acosta of Loveland, Colorado; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, Colorado, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. All guests are invited to help us paint the room in Danice's signature color by wearing purple!



