Daniel H. Webb



January 17, 1953 - October 3, 2020



Daniel H. Webb, age 67, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, on October 3, 2020.



Daniel was born on January 17, 1953, to William Webb and Joanne Johns in Grand Junction, CO. He was a resident of Grand Junction for 40 years. He spent his childhood in Fruita, CO, and graduated from Fruita Monument High School. He went on to attend Mesa State College in Grand Junction, earning a Bachelor's Degree in business.



Daniel loved helping others, playing sports, and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed singing.



Daniel is survived by his father, Paul McDonald of Fruita, CO; son, Sean Webb of Grand Junction, CO; brothers, Russ McDonald, Tim Webb, and Patrick McDonald of Grand Junction, CO, and sister, Amy Harvey of Mesa, CO. He is preceded in death by his mother, Joanne McDonald.



