Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lee Trujillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Lee Trujillo



August 12, 1945 - April 9, 2020



Daniel Lee Trujillo, 74, was born to Louis and Mary (Gonzales) Trujillo on August 12, 1945, in Grand Junction, CO, and passed away on April 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his yard, garden, and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to help others. He worked construction most of his life, working for Corn Construction for 30 years, and South West Paving in Albuquerque, New Mexico until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges.



Dan is survived by the love of his life for 40 years, Mary Silva; children, Paula Trujillo, Kristine (Joey) DuPont, Dan Jr. (Dolores) Trujillo, and Donna Astorga; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eli (Becky) Trujillo of Coolidge, Arizona; Louis (Adeline) Trujillo, Louise (Fred) Martinez, Thelma Earhart, Barbara (Steve) Hildebrand and Nancy Branham all of Grand Junction, CO; many nieces, and nephew; many more extended family members and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Trujillo, and brothers, Alex, David and Gary Trujillo.



A private viewing has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.



Daniel Lee TrujilloAugust 12, 1945 - April 9, 2020Daniel Lee Trujillo, 74, was born to Louis and Mary (Gonzales) Trujillo on August 12, 1945, in Grand Junction, CO, and passed away on April 9, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.Dan enjoyed fishing, hunting, working in his yard, garden, and spending time with his family and friends. He was always willing to help others. He worked construction most of his life, working for Corn Construction for 30 years, and South West Paving in Albuquerque, New Mexico until his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges.Dan is survived by the love of his life for 40 years, Mary Silva; children, Paula Trujillo, Kristine (Joey) DuPont, Dan Jr. (Dolores) Trujillo, and Donna Astorga; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Eli (Becky) Trujillo of Coolidge, Arizona; Louis (Adeline) Trujillo, Louise (Fred) Martinez, Thelma Earhart, Barbara (Steve) Hildebrand and Nancy Branham all of Grand Junction, CO; many nieces, and nephew; many more extended family members and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Trujillo, and brothers, Alex, David and Gary Trujillo.A private viewing has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close