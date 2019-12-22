Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lee Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Lee Ward



January 5, 1924 - November 24, 2019



Dan was born in Goose Creek, Texas. He is survived by Grace, his wife of 74 years; daughter, Carol (Jerry Tompkins); son, Stephen (Michelle Ward); seven grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.



Dan is preceded in death by his oldest son, Daniel Lee, Jr.



Dan was an ensign in the US Navy where he flew hell divers in WWII. He graduated with a master's degree in geology from the University of Texas in Austin where he played first chair trumpet in the band. He was a petroleum geologist for Texaco in Midland, Texas and later became an independent geologist. He worked for the Atomic Energy Commission in Grand Junction where he then retired. Dan enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting and playing golf.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2019

