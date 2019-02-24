Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Lynn Jr.. View Sign

LTC Daniel R. Lynn, Jr.

October 12, 1915 - February 18, 2019

Born 1915 in Krupp, WA, Daniel joined the Army right before WWII, and served in Italy and North Africa. He also served in the Korean War.

He married Mary Louise Greer in June, 1942, and stayed married for 72 years until her death in 2014. After a military career of over 20 years, he and his wife bought the Texan Resort in Lake City, CO, where he loved to fish and hunt. They sold the resort after 22 years due to health issues.

He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Pasqua; son, Daniel R. Lynn; grandchildren, Dana Moritz, Dawn Kramer Prather, Melissa Snyder and Shawn Lynn, and great-grandchild, Kate Snyder.

Services will be held February 27 at 1:00 p.m. at the Veteran's Cemetery.

Donations accepted for HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



