Daniel Noel Finochio
1946 - 2020
Daniel Noel Finochio

December 24, 1946 - November 9, 2020

Cedaredge resident, Daniel N. Finochio, passed away suddenly Monday, November 9, 2020, in Nucla, Colorado. He was 73 years old.

Daniel Noel Finochio was born December 24, 1946, in Germany to Alfred and Nellie (Short) Finochio. He spent his childhood and attended schools all over Europe before attending Marina High School in Huntington Beach, California, where he graduated with the class of 1964.

On December 30, 1965 Daniel married the love of his life, Judith Ann Albright, in Naples, California. To this union two daughters were born; then they moved as a family from California to Colorado in 1976. Together the pair moved from Grand Junction to Cedaredge in 2002. The couple would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in December.

Daniel was a member of the Delta Trap Club. He enjoyed photography, hunting, trap shooting, fishing, cooking, golf, gardening, general mechanics, and was an avid USC Trojans fan.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Finochio; daughters, Charlene Thomas (Brian) and Karie Monger; brothers, Spencer Healey, Roy Healey, John Finochio, and Chris Finochio, and sisters, Julie Barrett and Josie Phillips. Daniel is further survived by grandchildren, Micah Monger, Kyle Monger, Paige Kennedy, and Austin Harshman, and four great-grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at Taylorfuneralservice.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2020.
