Daniel Thomas Scott



September 4, 1972 - April 15, 2020



Daniel Thomas Scott, 47, of Palisade, CO, passed away on April 15, 2020.



He was born to Patricia Haverfield Scott and John Thomas Scott on September 4, 1972, in Aurora, CO.



He spent his childhood in Parker, CO. He had been a resident of Palisade, CO, for 13 years, having previously lived in Grand Junction, CO. Daniel was a member of Valley Church. He was self-employed as a custom homebuilder.



His interests included four-wheeling and hiking the 14ers in Colorado. The family also has a peach orchard.



He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Scott; children, Sarah and Joshua Scott of Palisade, CO, and brothers, Michael Scott of Grand Junction, CO, and Jason Scott of San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Rae Osbun, on October 12, 2017.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



