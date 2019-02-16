Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny Mease. View Sign

Danny Mease

March 29, 1960 - February 13, 2019

Danny Ray Mease passed away February 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He is the son of Darlene Nicklin and Donald Mease. He was born March 29, 1960, at Elkart, KS. His family moved to Grand Junction when he was five years old. He graduated from R-5 in 1980; later ITT Tech. He married Ester Foisy; they later divorced. He accepted salvation as a young man. He loved to work cattle and ride horses near Vega Reservoir, and rock hound in and around Mesa, Colorado.

In 2009 Danny was diagnosed with a major benign brain tumor. He went to live at Life Adjustment Program in 2012 and lived there until he passed away.

He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Mease. He is survived by mother, Darlene Nicklin of Emporia, KS; sister, Frances (Jerol) Schrock of Olpe, KS; niece, Misti (Shawn) Hale of Emporia, KS; nephews, Ryan Schrock of Olpe, KS, and Nathan (Amber) Schrock of Emporia, KS. He was loved by many family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at Travel Lodge at 718 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, February 17th at 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited.

Danny MeaseMarch 29, 1960 - February 13, 2019Danny Ray Mease passed away February 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.He is the son of Darlene Nicklin and Donald Mease. He was born March 29, 1960, at Elkart, KS. His family moved to Grand Junction when he was five years old. He graduated from R-5 in 1980; later ITT Tech. He married Ester Foisy; they later divorced. He accepted salvation as a young man. He loved to work cattle and ride horses near Vega Reservoir, and rock hound in and around Mesa, Colorado.In 2009 Danny was diagnosed with a major benign brain tumor. He went to live at Life Adjustment Program in 2012 and lived there until he passed away.He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Mease. He is survived by mother, Darlene Nicklin of Emporia, KS; sister, Frances (Jerol) Schrock of Olpe, KS; niece, Misti (Shawn) Hale of Emporia, KS; nephews, Ryan Schrock of Olpe, KS, and Nathan (Amber) Schrock of Emporia, KS. He was loved by many family and friends.Memorial service will be held at Travel Lodge at 718 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, February 17th at 2:00 pm. Everyone is invited. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close