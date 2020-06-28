Dariel Clark
November 17, 1925 - June 21, 2020
Dariel Clark, 94, of Grand Junction, passed away on June 21, 2020, at Aspen Ridge Alzheimer's Care Center.
Dariel, and his twin brother, Don, were born on November 17, 1925, to Harry and Ruby (Nichols) Clark. He spent his childhood in Collbran, and graduated high school there. He enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 17. During WWII, Dariel was a tail gunner on a B-17 bomber that flew missions over Germany. After the war, Dariel married Betty Lorimor on February 13, 1945. They were married 70 years until her passing in March of 2016.
Dariel attended Mesa College in Grand Junction, Denver University, and UNC in Greeley, where he obtained a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in education. Dariel began his career in education as a teacher in Collbran. In 1960, he continued his career as the superintendent of DeBeque schools. He later became the superintendent of schools in Arriba and Holyoke. He returned to the Western Slope to become the superintendent of the Rifle School District until he retired at the age of 62. In 1987, Dariel and Betty moved to Grand Junction, where they lived for the rest of their lives. In his free time, Dariel enjoyed fishing, traveling, and photography.
Dariel is survived by sons, Jim Clark, and Ted (Jacque) Clark, both of Palisade; daughters, Cathie Clark of Grand Junction, and Janet (Larry) Barth of New Castle; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; two brothers, and two sisters.
Donations may be made in Dariel's memory to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.