Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Graveside service 1:00 PM Memorial Gardens

Darlene I. Ray



March 19, 1932 - September 29, 2019



Darlene I. Ray, 87, passed away, surrounded by her daughters at home, Sunday, September 29, 2019.



Darlene was born in Jennings, Kansas on March 19, 1932, third oldest of 14 children, to Horace and Lena Scott. The family moved to Grand Junction when Darlene was about five years old. She attended schools in the area, graduating from Central High School in 1950. She married Richard "Dick" Ray on May 31, 1952, and they lived together in Grand Junction for 62 years until his passing, in 2014.



Darlene raised her family and for a time went to work at Sentinel Printing Company. She also helped her husband run their crane business for several years. The last 40 years would find Darlene volunteering for her church, the Grand Junction Adventist Community Center. She was backbone of the Center, working quietly in the background. She got things done and organized, but never asked for or wanted special recognition for the things she accomplished. She liked to work and do things right.



She loved helping others - especially family. She loved the outdoors, camping, boating, wood cutting. She could sew almost anything and was especially talented at making quilts.



Being third oldest of 14, she helped raise her brothers and sisters. They worked on the farm doing everything from milking cows to harvesting and canning everything they needed. She once said she made three loaves of bread a day just to feed the family.



She is survived by daughters, Donna (Steve) Wilkerson and Linda (Rick) Weber; grandchildren, Randy Ray, Ricky (Tiffany) Ray, Stephen Wilkerson, Tim Wilkerson, Aaron Ray and Veronica Wood; ten great-grandchildren, and several nephews and nieces. She is also survived by brothers, Gerral Scott, and Merle Scott and sisters, Gerry (Ray) Phipps, Rita Baughman, Maureen Peper, Colleen Foster, and Sharon (Dwight) Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronald and Doyle, and sisters, Angela, Carol, Nadine, and Patsy.



Graveside services will be at Memorial Gardens, Monday, October 7, at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to HopeWest or the Seventh Day Adventist Church.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the nurses and staff at HopeWest and our special caregivers: Kristin Christensen, Crystal Pedro, and Kyndal Elliott.



