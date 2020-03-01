Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene Lynn Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Lynn Sanchez



November 30, 1962 - February 28, 2020



Darlene Lynn Sanchez, 57, passed away peacefully in her home, after her brave battle with cancer, on February 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.



Darlene was born on the 30th of November, 1962, in Long Island, New York. She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, with her family when she was a child. She worked as a health assistant for School District 51 for 18 years where she touched the hearts of many. Darlene was a light that shone brightly on all those that knew her. She was truly one of a kind with her quick wit and sass. She was a loving and devoted wife, caring mother and adoring grandmother, and even though she was the baby of the family she kept everyone in line from our house decor to our sense of fashion. Her voice and laughter will live in our hearts for eternity.



She is survived by her parents, Raymond D. Youmans and Valerie (Terry) Youmans; her loving husband of 35 years, Ernie Sanchez; daughters, Sarah and Serena Sanchez; son, John Ross; grandson, Vincent "Vinny" Drake; brother, Robert Dunn; sisters, Deborah (Mark) Hinnant, and Diana (David) South; six nieces and nephews, and three great nieces and nephews.



Memorial service will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory on Wednesday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School.

