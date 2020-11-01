Darrell Albert Gerstner
August 12, 1946 - October 23, 2020
We mourn the loss of Darrell Albert Gerstner, who passed away, while surrounded by his wife and daughters, on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Born in Denver on August 12, 1946, he grew up in Leadville, Colorado, and graduated from Lake County High School in 1964.
Darrell enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and skiing, and as a young man was a member of the Ski Cooper Ski Patrol. Many summer weekends were spent at his father's cabin near Green Mountain Reservoir where he enjoyed fishing and boating on the lake with his daughters and family; after which they would partake in fish fries and friendly card games. Darrell also enjoyed horse back riding with his daughters and took pride in watching and coaching their softball games.
Later, his favorite pastime was golfing and vacationing in Maui, where he would golf, take long walks on the beach and revel in those beautiful Maui sunsets.
Darrell had a long career in mining including the Climax and Henderson mines in Colorado, ultimately retiring from Newmont Mining in Elko, Nevada in 2012. He started his career as an underground miner and ended as the Safety Director for Newmont Gold. His work took him many places, including Colorado, California, Arizona, and Nevada. During his career he received various awards including the "Lifetime of Safety" award from the Nevada Mining Association.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Nadyne; daughters, Denise Draper and Sandra McEwan; son-in-law, Michael McEwan; grandsons, Austin and Mason McEwan; great-granddaughter, Aurora; step-sisters, Paula Wegner and Becky Price, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Gonsior Gerstner; father, Fred Gerstner, and brother, Jim Gerstner.
Services for Darrell will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the COPD Foundation or the American Heart Association
